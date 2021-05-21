Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 12, 2021  67   NOT PROVIDED BERENBAUM, JACK et ano to BERENBAUM, ROBERT et ano Property Address: Liber: 12499 Page: 0482 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 HENDERSON, GARY E to GALLAGHER, PATRICK Property Address: 56 AUSTIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12499 Page: 0506 Tax Account: 105.57-3-48 Full Sale Price: $4,500.00 WIDAY, ELAINE V et ano to COINTOT, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo