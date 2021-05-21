Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 30, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TRULY COMMITTED 13 WILLOW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - JONES, CHERRIE A & KELLAM, CECILLIA E 657 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - & 13 WILLOW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - YOUTH EMPOWERMENT ZONE 1550 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - ...

