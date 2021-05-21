Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 29, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT STRICKLAND, TIMIYA Y 255 RIVER STREET DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $526.00 STRICKLAND-MCGUIRE, DANIELLE T 100 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,676.00 TASCIONE, DEBORAH E 4635 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $596.00 TORRES, AMANDALIZ 27 HANCOCK ...

