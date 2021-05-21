Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 12, 2021   138   NOT PROVIDED GIGLIO, LOUIS Property Address: 84 TRUESDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 14420 FREEL, JOHN Property Address: 25 MERCER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,000.00 MOSER, DARRYL P & MOSER, SHANNON E Property Address: 2637  PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL ...

