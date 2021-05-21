Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 30, 2021

May 21, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC BEDDIA, AMY JO Appoints: BEDDIA, ALEXANDER AMEDEO BEDDIA, PETER E Appoints: BEDDIA, ALEXANDER AMEDEO DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC HOLLAERT, SHIRLEY P Appoints: EDWARDS, DONALD L HOWARD, DAVID J Appoints: HOWARD, HENRY J SYDELNIK, ANATOLE Appoints: MCKENNA, SHERI

