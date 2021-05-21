Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Plaintiff wants police lawsuit moved to state court

Defendants include two fired officers

By: Bennett Loudon May 21, 2021 0

A Rochester man who is suing the city of Rochester, a former Rochester police officer convicted of assaulting him, and several other officers wants the case moved from federal court to state court. Plaintiff Christopher Pate was stopped by Rochester police officers in 2018 who said he matched the description of a burglary suspect. Officers Michael Sippel ...

