Home / News / Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

By: The Associated Press DAVID BAUDER May 21, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN said Thursday it was "inappropriate" for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed. The network was responding to a story in The ...

