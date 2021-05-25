Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 14, 2021  69   14428 OLD REPUBLIC DIVERSIFIED SERVICES INC to CHAMPLIN, KIRSTEN D Property Address: 3 ARDSLEY CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12500 Page: 0641 Tax Account: 157.02-3-47 Full Sale Price: $251,000.00 TURPYN, JAMES A et ano to OLD REPUBLIC DIVERSIFIED SERVICES INC Property Address: 3 ARDSLEY CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12500 Page: ...

