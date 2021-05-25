Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 31- Apr. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 31- Apr. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 31, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT BIJELIC, MEHMEDINA D 50 REDWOOD DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $338.00 BIJELIC, MEHMEDINA D 50 REDWOOD DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 BIVINS, RASHAD E 301 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,526.00 BONILLA, HEISER A 419 CENTRAL ...

