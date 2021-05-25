Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 14, 2021   116   NOT PROVIDED GANNETT MEDIA CORP Property Address: 301 LONGLEAF BOULEVARD, GREECE NY Lender: CITIBANK NA Amount: $6,500,000.00 GANNETT MEDIA CORP Property Address: 301 LONGLEAF BOULEVARD, GREECE NY Lender: ALTER DOMUS PRODUCTS CORP Amount: $6,500,000.00 GENESEE GROUP LLC Property Address: 26 ARVINE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WOOD, ROY Amount: $110,000.00 JONES, MARKEE Property Address: 1624-1626 SAINT PAUL STREET, ...

