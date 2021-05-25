Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CSMC 2018-RPL1 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC HIRSCH, ANNA Appoints: GREINER, GABRIELE HIRSCH, FRIEDRICH Appoints: GREINER, GABRIELE MUDGE, MARY ANNE Appoints: CRINGOLI, KATHRYN R NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA STATEBRIDGE COMPANY LLC Appoints: BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES WILLER, PAULINE A Appoints: EMMENS, ...

