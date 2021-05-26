Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

By: The Associated Press HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH May 26, 2021

MISSION, Kan. — A Kansas woman who alleges consensual sex with a friend in his college dorm room turned into a terrifying assault took matters into her own hands when prosecutors declined to bring rape charges. She called a citizen grand jury, relying on a 134-year-old state law. Madison Smith, 22, collected the hundreds of signatures ...

