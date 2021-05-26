Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 17, 2021  82   NOT PROVIDED GROVE PLACE PARTNERS LLC to TANAJIAN, HOVIG Property Address: Liber: 12501 Page: 0242 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 TREMBATH, WILLIAM A to BAY BREEZE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 3820  AVENUE, CHILI NY Liber: 12501 Page: 0363 Tax Account: 157.02-2-2 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 14420 NESBITT, CHARLES H to MILITELLO, JANICE et ano Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo