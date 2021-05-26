Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 1, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT FAISON, JABREE J 370 WOODCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $576.00 FILSAIME, ERPALLURE 40 BALSAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $75.00 FLORENCE, GENEVA D 28 MASON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 FLOWERS, KADEEM R 76 WELLINGTON AVENUE ...

