Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 17, 2021   173   NOT PROVIDED BLANCAS, ALICIA & SHIH, ALBERT Property Address: 49 HUNTERS RUN, , NY 14534, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $337,000.00 14420 CASWELL, ANDREW A Property Address: 48 FAIR STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $8,796.84 MILITELLO, JANICE & NESBITT, CHARLES H Property Address: 416 LAWRENCE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo