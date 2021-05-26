Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town justice: Opinion 20-198

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town justice Advising town board – Leash law sanctions Opinion 20-198 Background: A town justice presides in cases involving alleged leash law violations has determined the court cannot legally order the defendant dog owners to confine their repeat offender dogs, because the applicable town ordinance only authorized the court to impose ...

