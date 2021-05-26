Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real Estate Law: New York adopts much-needed COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program of 2021

By: Special to The Daily Record NINTERETSE JEAN PIERRE May 26, 2021 0

On April 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program of 2021 (the “Program”), which extends rental and utility assistance to low-income and moderate-income New York residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. With the eviction and foreclosure moratorium expiring on Aug. ...

