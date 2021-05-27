Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fraud case against Morgan, others involves ’50 million’ pages of documents

Fraud case against Morgan, others involves ’50 million’ pages of documents

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 27, 2021 0

With more than 50 million pages of documents to examine and provide to the defense as part of the discovery process, “speedy trial” may be a misnomer as the government continues prosecution of Rochester real estate developer Robert Morgan and three co-defendants for alleged mortgage fraud. Nonetheless, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth H. Schroeder said during a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo