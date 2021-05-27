Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 18, 2021  83   14416 DUDEK, GARY P et ano to RISPOLI, THOMAS et ano Property Address: 1696 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12502 Page: 0057 Tax Account: 128.02-1-25.2 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 14420 SMITH, PETER B to COMPLETE FLOORING & TRIM INC Property Address: 50 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12502 Page: 0256 Tax ...

