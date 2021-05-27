Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 2, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MIRANDA JOLY PHOTOGRAPHY 207 HENDRIX ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - JOLY, MIRANDA LYNNE 207 HENDRIX ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED THOMAS, KANDRIS 474 HAYWARD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - SLOBBE, MICHAEL SCOTT 343 DEAN ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 ...

