Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 1-2-3, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 1-2-3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 1, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT POWDERLY, C J 70 PERINTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,126.00 PRESCOTT, JAMIE A 753 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $158.00 PULVER, BERNADYNE T 3339 SPANGLE STREET, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $626.00 QUINONESTORRES, J L 84 HARVEST ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo