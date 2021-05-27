Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 2, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN RICHARDS, ANTOINE Favor: FLOYD, DESI A Amount: $7,000.00 54 MARYLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

