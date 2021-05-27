Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 2, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALAWADHI, HEND Appoints: TULKE, JULIA BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: US BANK NA BISHOP, STEPHEN Appoints: BISHOP, SAMANTHA MILES, PETER A Appoints: MILES, CHRISTOPHER G SCHMIDT, KAREN VE Appoints: SCHMIDT, PAUL B WOLD, PAUL F JR Appoints: WOLD, MICHAEL TAYLOR REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY JOHNSON, DONALD B Appoints: JOHNSON, WENDY C

