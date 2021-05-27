Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Pandemic jumpstarts technology advancements in legal sector

Pandemic jumpstarts technology advancements in legal sector

By: Special to The Daily Record Amaris Elliott-Engel May 27, 2021 0

The COVID-19 pandemic has so accelerated law firms’ adoptions of new technologies that they have jumped ahead several years, says Christopher Rodi, partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP. “It has really forced us to move five years forward in six months’ time,” Rodi says. Like many other law firms, Woods Oviatt invested in its back-end computer infrastructure ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo