Special condition vacated in federal sentence

By: Bennett Loudon May 27, 2021 0

A federal appeals court has vacated part of a sentence imposed on a man who threatened to kill a member of Congress. Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. pleaded guilty to charges of threatening a federal official and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges relate to calls he made to the office of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar ...

