Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO May 28, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump, aiming to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. Instead, it's now likely that questions about who ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo