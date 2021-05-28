Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge agrees to appoint ‘special master’ in Giuliani case

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER May 28, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Friday that he will appoint a "special master" to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can't get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken directed Manhattan prosecutors ...

