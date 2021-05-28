Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 19, 2021  58   NOT PROVIDED ARCURI, JOSEPH M to ARCURI, JOSEPH M et ano Property Address: 5 CITRUS DRIVE, GATES NY Liber: 12503 Page: 0107 Tax Account: 103.11-1-46.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 D&J PARTNERS LLC to KOHLI CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 2633 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12503 Page: 0004 Tax Account: 074.14-3-7.2 Full Sale ...

