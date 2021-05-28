Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 5, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DELANO, SHAWN M. 9159 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $3,338.73 EAST COAST ASPHALT AND MASONRY L.L.C. 15 ARCHER DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: FEDERATED MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $31,580.00 FIGUEROA, JERRY L. et ano 164 LAKE MEADOW DRIVE, ...

