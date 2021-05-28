Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 5, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN CURRAN, ANNA L Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $31,122.00 18 RILEY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 CURRAN, ANNA L Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $31,554.09 133 PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14606 LADUKE, ALEXA Favor: VALENTI INNOVATIONS LLC Amount: $1,300.00 109 BROADMOOR TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo