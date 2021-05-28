Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded May 19, 2021   126   NOT PROVIDED 370 SOUTH UNION STREET SPENCERPORT LLC Property Address: 370 SOUTH UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $272,534.32 KOHLI CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 2633 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: JUSTICE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $250,000.00 LITTLE 1 LLC & LITTLE 1 LLC Property Address: 250 SPENCER ...

