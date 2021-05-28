Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 5, 2021

May 28, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC BUCKNER, JOHN P Appoints: BUCKNER, DEBORAH A HALE, MICHAEL Appoints: HALE, CHRISTOPHER HARDY, MYRA Appoints: BREVORKA, CAROLE SHERBINSKI, EDWARD Appoints: SHERBINSKI, CAROL L US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

