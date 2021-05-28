Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / U.S. to expedite immigration cases of families on border

U.S. to expedite immigration cases of families on border

By: The Associated Press AMY TAXIN and ELLIOT SPAGAT May 28, 2021 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, the Biden administration said Friday, less than two weeks after it said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, families stopped on the border starting Friday could be placed in expedited proceedings ...

