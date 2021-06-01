Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Membership on task force: Opinion 20-209

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Membership on task force: Opinion 20-209

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Membership on task force Monitoring fiscal and human rights issues Opinion 20-209 Background: A judge asks about the ethical propriety of serving as a member of a bar association’s task force organized to monitor and discus several fiscal and human rights issues faced by the people of Puerto Rico. The task ...

