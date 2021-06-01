Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Exhaustion of administrative remedies: Rucker v. Giffen

Second Circuit – Exhaustion of administrative remedies: Rucker v. Giffen

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Exhaustion of administrative remedies Unavailable – Medical condition unaccommodated Rucker v. Giffen 20-1318 Judges Leval, Cabranes, and Menashi Background: The plaintiff appealed, pro se, from the dismissal of his suit for failure to exhaust administrative remedies as required by the Prison Litigation Reform Act. He is alleging that officials at the Monroe ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo