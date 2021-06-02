Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Building Loan Agreements / Monroe County, NY building loan agreements recorded Apr. 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY building loan agreements recorded Apr. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Building Loan Agreements Recorded April 7, 2021 LAKESIDE LDV PROPERTIES LLC Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,309,000.00 RIDGE PORTLAND ROCHESTER LLC Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $4,720,000.00

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo