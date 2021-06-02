Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 21, 2021  68 14420 HOME PRIDE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS INC to WILLIAMS, KIMBERLY ANN et ano Property Address: 48 LAWRENCE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12504 Page: 0007 Tax Account: 031.03-1-7 Full Sale Price:  $289,000.00 14428 NICHOLS, EDITH C to ARDIETA, JANET M et ano Property Address: 17 GREENWAY BOULVEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12504 ...

