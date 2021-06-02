Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 7, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EXPRMNT & BRND 24 HAYMARKET ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - MCCULLOUGH, JAHNEASE 24 HAYMARKET ROAD, ROCHESTER NY DOING BUSINESS AS FILED  MORAVAN, ALEXANDRA 1071 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - -  WILLIAMS, KRISTINA CARLA 75 BROOKSCREST WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - -  ANDERSON, ALEASE & CARTER, TIANNA 176 ...

