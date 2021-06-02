Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 7, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABDELHAFIT ELKHEDER, MUAYAD SR SR SR, SR SR SR Favor: FIVETOWER LLC Attorney: MEYERS, IRWIN Amount: $16,680.25 DELACRUZ, JESSI Favor: UNITED AUTO CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $11,582.33 Hayes, Shanece N. Favor: Mariner Finance, LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $1,747.09 McLean, Michael Favor: Ross & Gould-Ross Attorney: LEVITSKY, STEVEN BRIAN Amount: $5,181.38 PIETRZYKOWSKI, EDWARD ...

