Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 7, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN A&J PHARMACY LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $153,533.63 BORDEN, THOMAS C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,954.74 GOULD, KATHERINE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $623.44 HUTCHINGS, SCOTT W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $71,929.39 JACKSON, DEESTER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $65,073.95 KHADKA, DHAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,379.13 LOMBARDI, MARGARET A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,799.08 MACINNES TOOL CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,820.23 PC INNOVATIONS OF ROCHESTER INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,355.03 RIVERS, STEVEN G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,028,696.78 STONEYARD ...

