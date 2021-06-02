Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY lis pendens recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Lis Pendens Recorded April 7, 2021 NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE A/K/A DEBBIE A. VATTER v WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR BCAT 201922TT DIANE SENN AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF GLORIA FRUMUSA v PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP Lis Pendens Recorded April 8, 2021 NOTICE ...

