Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 7, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARKER, RICHARD Appoints: BARKER, FRANKLIN T CLYMER, ABBEY H Appoints: CLYMER, BERYL F ENRIGHT-MALONE, ERIN T Appoints: MALONE, MEGAN T GARINO, DARIN M Appoints: SCHELL, GEORGE A JR IRIZARRY, VIRGINIA Appoints: FIGUEROA MUNIZ, IDELINA MARIE MALONE, TIMOTHY B Appoints: ENRIGHT-MALONE, ERIN T ROBERTS-GARINO, LISA Appoints: SCHELL, GEORGE A JR SAVAGE, FRANCES P Appoints: SAVAGE, JOHN TRACHIMOWICZ, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo