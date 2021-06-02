Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Investing / State AG wants Kodak boss to testify about stock buy

State AG wants Kodak boss to testify about stock buy

Company says purchase was clean, above board

By: Velvet Spicer June 2, 2021 0

New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday petitioned the court to force Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza to publicly testify about his stock purchase last year ahead of the federal government’s announcement that Kodak was in line to receive a $655 million loan to build its chemical business. According to James, “Continenza made the purchase ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo