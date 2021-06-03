Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded May 24, 2021  87   NOT PROVIDED RED-ROCHESTER LLC to EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY Property Address: MT READ BOULEVARD, GREECE NY Liber: 12504 Page: 0689 Tax Account: 090.05-14.11/RED Full Sale Price: $0.00 14420 DORAN, DESIREE G to DEGRAFF, TIMOTHY JAMES et ano Property Address: 48 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12505 Page: 0012 Tax Account: 084.05-10-46 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo