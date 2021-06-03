Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 9-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 9, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AFRICAN AMERICAN EXCHANGE EXPERIENCE 190 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - MUSABANDESU, PETER K & NEWSON, OTIS 71 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - & 42 VALOIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - INFINITY HOME & COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 97 TEABERRY DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY ...

