Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 9-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 9, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CHAVERS, CYNTHIA K et ano 19 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $11,260.48 HERKIMER, MICHELE M et ano 44 ANGEAN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $11,593.51 KEUER, RICHARD C 49 GEORGETOWN CIRCLE, FAIRPORT ...

