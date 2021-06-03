Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 12, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 12, 2021 LIEN RELEASE MITCHELL, ALVIN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES Favor: MORRISON-LUNDY, KATHY THORNTON, KHRISTIAN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES MECHANICS LIEN STETTNER, KENNETH Favor: ROOFING ROCHESTER Amount: $19,000.00 244 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

