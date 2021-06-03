Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 9-12, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 9-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 9, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY RALPH, ROBERT K Appoints: RALPH, MARGARET A RODRIGUEZ, WILLIAM A Appoints: RODRIGUEZ, ADOLFO Powers of Attorney Recorded April 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY EDELMAN, NELLA J Appoints: EDELMAN, ROBERT J JR FITZSIMMONS, JAMES B Appoints: FITZSIMMONS, CAROL FITZSIMMONS, MARY ANN Appoints: FITZSIMMONS, CAROL MASTRODONATO, THOMAS J JR Appoints: MASTRODONATO, THOMAS J PHILLIPS, KAREN L Appoints: RANDISI, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo