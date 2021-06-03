Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Palumbo leads state Bar Foundation

Palumbo leads state Bar Foundation

By: Bennett Loudon June 3, 2021 0

Attorney Carla M. Palumbo, president of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, is the new president of the New York Bar Foundation. Palumbo began her term as the president of the Foundation’s board of directors on June 1 and will serve a term of up to three years. Palumbo has served on the board for 15 years ...

