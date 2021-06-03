Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Refinancing booming as inventory remains scarce on housing market

Refinancing booming as inventory remains scarce on housing market

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 3, 2021 0

With lack of housing inventory still at an historic low, the refinancing of mortgages more than tripled the number of new mortgages written for home purchases in the first quarter of 2021 in the Rochester metro area. There were 5,456 refinances in the first quarter, the most since 5,460 in the fourth quarter of 2012, according ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo